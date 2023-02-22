After the driest winter since 1959, France prepares for ‘unprecedented’ water curbs.

Following the driest winter in 64 years, France is getting ready to implement water use restrictions in some areas starting in March, according to the environment minister Christophe Bechu. This is an unprecedented move for the time of year.

According to weather service Meteo-France, France has gone 32 days without any rain.

In 87 municipalities in the south, irrigation and watering are already prohibited, which usually occurs in the summer rather than the winter. At meetings with officials on Friday and Monday, Bechu said, it will be discussed whether this restriction should be extended.