ChatGPT introduces boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

Though he had dreamed about it, Brett Schickler had never before considered the possibility of becoming a published author. However, after finding out about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence programme, Schickler believed he had been given a chance.

The prospect of authoring a book, according to salesman of Rochester New York, Schickler, ‘inally seemed feasible. ‘I believed, I can do this,’ he said.

Schickler produced a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours using the AI software, which can produce text blocks from straightforward instructions, and made it available for purchase through Amazon.com Inc.’s self-publishing division in January.