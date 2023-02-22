Cyclone Freddy causes 4 deaths in Madagascar

Four people have now died as a result of tropical cyclone Freddy in Madagascar, according to the government, as the storm moves west across the island nation towards mainland Africa.

With winds up to 180 km/h (110 mph), Freddy made landfall in southeast Madagascar late on Tuesday. The storm caused flooding and tore homes’ roofs off. Its arrival came nearly a month after storm Cheneso killed 33 people and forced thousands from their homes in Madagascar.

The National Office of Risks and Disasters of the government increased the death toll from one to four in a statement. 11,047 people have been left without a place to live after the storm destroyed 2,267 homes and inundated 2,276 more.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that after passing through Madagascar, Freddy might resurface in the Mozambique Channel, grow stronger, make landfall in Mozambique, and then possibly continue on to Zimbabwe.