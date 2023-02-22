Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. Muted trend in the Indian equity markets weighed upon the domestic currency. However, foreign fund inflows and weakening of the American currency as capped the losses of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened flat at 82.79 against the US dollar. During trading, it lost some ground to reach at 82.83, registering a decline of 4 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.79 against the dollar.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 539 trains: Full list

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.09% to 104.01. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 525.80 crore.