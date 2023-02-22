Hyderabad temple guard kills man while trying to steal

In Hyderabad, a thief was killed while attempting to steal money from a temple’s donation box.

Late on Tuesday, G Raju allegedly tried to break the hundi (donation box) at the Kushaiguda temple in Hyderabad.

Raju’s movements were observed by the security guard at the temple, who attempted to stop the theft.

Raju began throwing stones at the security guard after being challenged by him. The security guard then struck Raju with a stick, instantly killing him.

The allegedly attempted theft was also caught on nearby CCTV.

The incident was confirmed by Kushaiguda Police, who also stated that Raju’s body had been sent for a post-mortem. A case has been filed, and more investigation is being conducted.