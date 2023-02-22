Infinix launches new laptop in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched its new laptop named ‘InBook Y1 Plus’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant of Infinix InBook Y1 Plus laptop is priced at Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB + 512GB variant. The laptop will go on sale via Flipkart starting February 24 in 3 colours- Blue, Grey, and Silver.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storageThe laptop houses a 50Wh battery. The display on the Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also offers 86 percent sRGB colour gamut, 250nits brightness, and features slim bezels on the sides.

The laptop comes with dual stereo speakers producing 2W sound output. The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also features an AG glass touchpad, with support for multi-touch gesturesConnectivity options include two USB-C ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a dedicated SD Card slot, and a 3.5mm audio port. It also has 2-megapixel web camera with dual LED fill lighting.