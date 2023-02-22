Knock at the Cabin, M Night Shyamalan’s latest film is now available on digital platforms

The most recent movie from M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin, is now accessible online. The movie is currently available for purchase or rental in several nations on services like Prime Video and Google Play.

The movie was positively received and has had a passable box office performance. It was a horror thriller based on Paul G. Tremblay’s book The Cabin at the End of the World.

In addition to Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff, the movie also stars Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint. It gives the home invasion thriller movie genre a unique spin. A couple and child go on vacation in a remote forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons.

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 68 per cent. The critical consensus reads, ‘Although it’s often less than scary and parts of the story don’t bear scrutiny, Knock at the Cabin is a thought-provoking chiller and upper-tier Shyamalan.’