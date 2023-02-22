Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Lava has launched new budget smartphone named ‘ Lava Yuva 2 Pro’ in the Indian markets. It is offered in 3 colours — Glass White, Glass Green and Glass Lavender and in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage with an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. The device is priced at at Rs. 7,999.

The dual 4G-support SIM budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Notch display with a 720×1600 resolution and 269 ppi. The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The triple rear camera unit of the Lava Yuva 2 Pro consists of a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor and two additional VGA cameras. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by a screen flash.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.1, and and USB Type-C connectivity. The device packs a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery and comes with a 10W adapter in the box.