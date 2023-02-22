Man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 likely to get life imprisonment

At his sentencing on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, a man who was found guilty of shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 is most likely to receive a life sentence.

In July, a jury in the South Los Angeles neighbourhood where both men grew up convicted 32-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of the first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop musician outside the Marathon apparel store.

In addition to being found guilty of assault with a handgun on two occasions and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, Holder also fired shots at two other men who were there at the time but survived.

Delaying the sentence allowed defence lawyer Aaron Jansen to ask Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke to reduce Holder’s conviction to manslaughter or second-degree murder, which the judge rejected in December.

Jacke will have a broad range of possibilities when he sentences Holder at the Thursday morning hearing, but the murder conviction alone carries a term of 25 years to life. The other convictions, and special sentencing circumstances that jurors found true, make it almost certain Holder will spend the rest of his life in prison.