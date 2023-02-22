NASA is gearing up to launch Israel’s very first telescope mission

The first telescope expedition from Israel is about to take off, according to NASA. Early in 2026, the UV Transient Astronomy Satellite, or ULTRASAT, will be put into geostationary orbit.

Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said, ‘We are thrilled to join this alliance, an international endeavour that will help us better comprehend the secrets of the hot, fleeting cosmos. In the young field of time domain and multimessenger astrophysics programmes, ULTRASAT will provide the worldwide science community with another significant capability for making new observations.’

The UV observatory ULTRASAT has a wide field of view. Its goal is to detect transient space phenomena including supernovae and neutron star mergers. ULTRASAT’s large field of view will allow it to quickly discover and capture ultraviolet light from such sources.

As per agreement between NASA and Israel Space Agency, the former will provide launch service, Flight Payload Adapter and other launch-related services for ULTRASAT.