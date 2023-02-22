Poco launches latest C-series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Poco has launched its new latest C-series smartphone in the Indian markets. The 4GB + 64GB RAM storage variant of Poco C55 is priced at Rs. 9,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone is sold in Cool Blue, Forest Green, and Power Black colours and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company’s website starting on February 28.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on MIUI 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (720×1,650 pixels) LCD screen with up to 534 nits of peak brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Also Read: Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

The handset comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens along with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also features a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

Sensors onboard include accelerometer, a virtual proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.