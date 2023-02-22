Reliance Jio introduces 5G services in 20 more cities

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio launched its high-speed 5G services in 20 cities across 11 states and Union Territories. They are Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia (Assam), Bhagalpur, Katihar (Bihar), Mormugao (Goa), Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), Gandhidham (Gujarat), Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Raichur (Karnataka), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra), Thoubal (Manipur), Faizabad, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

With the launch, Jio 5G services are now available in 277 cities.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.