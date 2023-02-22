Study suggests that neurotechnology can stimulate the spinal cord instantly and enhance arm and hand mobility

According to a study from the Universities of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon, neurotechnology may be able to rapidly activate the spinal cord and improve arm and hand mobility. Also, it can assist stroke victims carry out their everyday activities without outside assistance. This neurotechnology includes implanting two spaghetti-like metal electrodes down the neck. When the neuronal pathways are intact, they allow the stroke victims to clench and un-clench their fists, lift their arms above their heads, and use a fork.

Our bodily autonomy is limited by strokes, and cardiologists foresee a bleak future for these diseases. One in every four persons over the age of 25 will have a stroke, according to study. Moreover, 75% of this people will struggle to control their hand action.

The chronic stage of paralysis begins six months after the stroke. Doctors have not found any specific treatment for this stage. However, researchers believe that the latest neurotechnology has the potential to offer hope to people living with impairments declared untreatable or permanent.

The new technology is already in use to treat high-grade and consistent pain. Moreover, multiple research groups have proven that spinal cord stimulation can restore leg movements after a spinal cord injury.