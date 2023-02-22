Tirupati Temple to launch facial recognition system for devotees

Tirumala: Facial recognition system for the devotes will be introduced in the Tirupati Temple. The system will be launched from March 1. Tirumala Tiurpathi Devastanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple announced this.

‘TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards. The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and Accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims,’ said TTD.

Tirupati is the world’s richest Hindu temple and is located on Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The Lord Venkateswara temple has a net worth of Rs 2.5 lakh crore (about $30 billion) . Last week, the TTD Board had approved an estimated annual budget of Rs 3,096 crore for the financial year 2022-23.