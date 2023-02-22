Turkey launches temporary wage support schemes and imposes ban on layoffs in at least 10 of these cities

The Turkish government increased its efforts on Wednesday to aid the working population in ten of its cities that were most severely affected by the worst natural disaster to ever strike the nation on February 6. According to the official Gazette of Turkey, the nation has implemented temporary salary support programmes and prohibited layoffs in at least ten of these cities.

Particularly, a 7.8 earthquake that hit towns in southern and central Turkey left thousands of commercial buildings and other crucial infrastructure in ruins. In order to support the rescue efforts, the Turkish Parliament acted swiftly on February 7 and declared a state of emergency in 10 of Turkey’s southern provinces for three months.

In the latest, employees whose working hours had been cut due to heavy or moderate quake damage to their workplaces will be supported by providing partial wages to them, the country’s Gazette said in a statement.

This kind of wage support system and a ban on layoffs were earlier also implemented in 2020 during the COVID pandemic as the country was trying to cope with its economic fallout.