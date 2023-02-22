World champion Magnus Carlsen is stunned by Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi in the Chess Pro League.

In a Pro Chess League match on Tuesday, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi of the Indian Yogis defeated five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen of the Canada Chess Brahs. Gujrathi profited from the error of global chess champion Carlsen, who failed to execute a checkmate in three moves late on Tuesday.

Carlsen was taking part in a global online event called the Pro Chess League for Canada Chessbrahs. There are 16 teams participating in the event, and the total prize money is $150,000. Gujrathi defeated his illustrious opponent with black pieces by capitalising on a strategic oversight.

After the game, Vidith commented, ‘We fought extremely hard, and I think the cherry on top for me was for sure to overcome Magnus.’

Gujrathi tweeted after defeating the five-time and current world champion Norwegian, ‘Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!!:).’

Gujrathi, 28, joined other Indian GMs like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi in defeating Carlsen. The Indian foursome had already defeated the Norwegian superstar in 2022 in a number of competitions.