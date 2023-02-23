Amit Rattan Kotfatta, AAP MLA from Punjab detained in bribery case

Amit Rattan Kotfatta, an AAP MLA from Punjab’s Bathinda Rural seat, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a bribery case, a top official announced on Thursday.

The legislator was arrested a few days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested his alleged close aide Rashim Garg in connection with the same case.

According to a senior bureau official, Kotfatta has been taken into custody. The officer claimed that the MLA was arrested after being taken from Rajpura on Wednesday night.

The official added that he will appear in court on Thursday to request his remand. Rashim Garg was arrested on February 16 as a result of a complaint made by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda. He claimed that the accused was seeking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for releasing a Rs 25 lakh government grant.

By a team from the Vigilance Bureau in Bathinda, Garg was found in possession of Rs 4 lakh in cash.

Kotfatta had previously denied any connection to Garg. He had charged that the opposition groups were attempting to discredit Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party administration.