Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in 8 more cities

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in 8 cities of Rajasthan. 5G services by the telecom cpmany will now be available in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bhilwara and Alwar. The services were already live in cities- Udaipur, Kota and Jaipur.

Customers with 5G-enabled smartphones will be able to access the latest high-speed network at no extra cost, till the complete roll-out is widespread. Recently, Airtel also announced the launch of its services in 2 more cities of Uttrakhand.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.