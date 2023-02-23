Chintha Jerome’s PhD thesis error was a simple oversight: Research guide

Chintha Jerome’s research advisor, Dr. P. P. Ajayakumar, stated that the error in her doctoral thesis was really an oversight and nothing more.

He delivered the justification to the Kerala University Vice Chancellor.

The controversy surrounding Chintha’s PhD thesis first arose from its incorrect attribution of the Changampuzha poetry ‘Vazhakkula’ to Vyloppilly Sreedhara Menon.

The Governor has requested a report from the VC after receiving concerns about Chintha’s Doctorate thesis. A portion of the research work was allegedly plagiarised from certain internet sites, according to allegations. When deciding whether to appoint an expert committee to review the thesis, the Vice-Chancellor may also take the Registrar’s advice into consideration.

The statute as it stands makes no provision for correcting the mistake and submitting the thesis to the institution again. The law forbids the awarding of degrees to be withdrawn.

Following this, Kerala University had requested an explanation from her research advisor on the thesis.