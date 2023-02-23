Due to low visibility in the Northeast, seven flights cancelled

A senior official with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed that, at least seven flights were cancelled on Wednesday throughout the Northeast due to poor visibility and unfavourable weather.

According to the official, limited visibility, particularly above Guwahati sky, forced the cancellation of flights from Guwahati to Tezu and Tezu to Guwahati.

‘Insufficient visibility forced the cancellation of the Tezu-Imphal flight. FlyBig Airlines is the airline that runs all three of these trips’ explained he.

The source stated that Pawan Hans services between Tezpur and Guwahati as well as Guwahati and Tezpur were cancelled due to bad weather.

He added that the Alliance Air flights from Guwahati to Dimapur and Imphal to Dimapur and back were also cancelled during the day.

Sanjay O’neil Shaw, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said that the weather and visibility would likely get better over the next couple of days.

‘On Thursday, Guwahati will have a mostly cloudy sky with a chance of light rain or drizzle. The same will apply on Friday’ Added he.

According to a representative of AAI, which oversees the ATC in Guwahati, the minimum visibility needed to land a plane at the airport is 1,300 metres, whilst the requirement for takeoff is 300–350 metres.