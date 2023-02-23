Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this country

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to increase the frequency of flights to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will add 10 flights to different cities in Saudi Arabia during the summer this year.

Etihad Airways will increase flights from 54 to 64 per week during the summer. Etihad said the airline will increase the number of flights to 21 for Jeddah and Riyadh and 22 to Dammam during the summer of 2023.

Etihad Airways currently flies to 4 destinations in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and seasonal flights to Madinah. It also connects Saudi with 60 destinations in its network, spread across Africa, Australia, Europe, GCC and the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, North Asia, North America and Southeast Asia.