Following massive protests in Amritsar, Punjab Police to release Amritpal Singh’s assistant

With the ongoing protests in Amritsar, the Punjab Police announced on Thursday that close aide Lovepreet Toofan to Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh would be released on Friday.

Following assurances of Lovepreet Toofan’s release, the police removed the protesters from the Ajnala police station grounds.

The details state that the protesters were delivered to a nearby gurudwara. In the meantime, protesters declared that if Toofan Singh is not released from prison on the specified day, they will plan the next phase of their agitation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) would look into the FIR filed in the case, according to the Punjab Police.

According to a statement from Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar Dehat, Toofan Singh’s supporters have offered proof of Singh’s absence from the violent area on February 15, and the court will release Singh tomorrow as a result.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters have declared they will end their protest when Toofan Singh is released from prison.

He claimed that during the protests and violence that took place Thursday outside the Ajnala police station in Amritsar, 21 of his supporters were hurt.

He also charged the Punjab Police with provoking violence in the incident.