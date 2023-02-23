Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US currency in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.78 against the US dollar and marginally rose to 82.77, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.88 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 104.34. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 579.82 crore.