IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce new captain

Hyderabad: South African batsman Aiden Markram will lead SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Aiden Markram was the captain of SRH’s sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He lead the team to inaugural SA 20 title recently. He also finished as the tournament’s third leading run-maker.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad:

Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore)

Also Read: Gizmore launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Players Retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.