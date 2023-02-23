ISSF World Cup: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold medal

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold medal in the men’s individual 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. He defeated Austria’s Alexander Schmirl by ’16-6’. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar had also won a gold in the Chagwon World Cup last year.

India is placed top of the medal tally with four gold. Hungary is in second position with two gold medals. Earlier, Rudrankksh Patil won gold in 10m Air Rifle men’s event. Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Raju won gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Varun Tomar also won bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event. Tilottama Sen had won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle.