Moldova rejects Russian report of plot involving Ukraine and Transnistria

Russia’s defence ministry claimed on Thursday that Ukraine intended to invade the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova after staging a false flag operation. Moldova rejected this claim and called for calm.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, Ukraine, which borders Moldova, intended to use a pretext for the invasion by staging an attack by forces purportedly coming from Transnistria. Russia maintains troops in the secessionist region.

Separately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying that the West had told Moldova’s government in Chisinau to halt all communication with the Moscow-backed authorities in Transdniestria.