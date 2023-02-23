Private sector bank increases FD interest rates

Mumbai: YES Bank has hiked its FD interest rates. The lender has increased rates on select tenures by 25-50 basis points (bps) on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The latest FD interest rates are in the range of 3.25%-7.5% for the general public, and 3.75%-8.00%, depending upon the FD tenure.

New rates:

7 days to 14 Days: 3.25% (general citizens)/ 3.75% (senior citizens)

15 days to 45 Days: 3.70% (general citizens)/ 4.20% (senior citizens)

46 days to 90 Days: 4.10% (general citizens)/ 4.60% (senior citizens)

91 days to 180 days: 4.75% (general citizens)/ 5.25% (senior citizens)

181 days to 271 days: 6.00% (general citizens)/ 6.50% (senior citizens)

272 days to less than 1 years: 6.25% (general citizens)/ 6.75% (senior citizens)

1 year to 15 months: 7.25% (general citizens)/ 7.75% (senior citizens)

15 months to less than 35 months: 7.50% (general citizens)/ 7.71% (senior citizens)

35 months 1 day to less than 36 months: 7.50% (general citizens)/ 8.00% (senior citizens)

36 months to 120 months: 7.00% (general citizens)/ 7.75% (senior citizens).

Earlier several banks, including SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI, have raised their interest rates on both deposits and loans.