Ramadan 2023: Supermarket chain in UAE announces up to 50% discounts on 6000 items

Dubai: Leading supermarket chain in the UAE, Carrefour has announced discounts up to 50% on more than 6000 items during the holy month of Ramadan. The supermarket chain owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim revealed that the campaign will extend over six weeks .

As per the Islamic calendar, the holy month is expected to begin on March 23 and end on April 21.

Carrefour will also have an ‘Emirati Fresh Festival’ with price reductions of up to 30% on fresh fruits and vegetables from neighbouring farms.