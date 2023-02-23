Robots will do 39% of household chores by 2033: Says study! Read on…

Robots will be able to do more than a third of household chores in the next decade, according to research published in the journal PLOS ONE. The survey says that robots will be able to do 39% of unpaid domestic work by 2023.

Researchers from the UK and Japan spoke to 65 artificial intelligence (AI) experts and asked them to predict the amount of automation in common household tasks in the next 10 years. They predicted that grocery shopping may see the most automation, whereas caring for the young or old were the least likely to be impacted, BBC reported.

Researchers from the University of Oxford and Japan’s Ochanomizu University asked if robots will take unpaid domestic work and if will they also take out the trash. The researchers observed that robots for ‘domestic household tasks’, for instance, robot vacuum cleaners have become the most widely produced and sold robots in the world.

The researchers also asked AI experts for their prediction for robots in the home. They found that the male UK experts tended to be more optimistic about domestic automation as compared to their female counterparts, a situation reversed in Japan. Adults now spend the equivalent of 43% of all their work and study time on domestic chores.

Dr Lulu Shi, a postdoctoral researcher, at Oxford Internet Institute said, ‘Only 28% of care work, including activities such as teaching your child, accompanying your child, or taking care of an older family member, is predicted to be automated’. The survey predicted that technology was expected to cut 60% of the time we spend on grocery shopping.