Severe snowstorm closes schools and cancels flights in the American Midwest

A significant winter storm that hit the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday caused hundreds of schools to close, halted air travel, and made driving challenging, if not impossible, in some parts of the United States.

As the storm moved across a sizable portion of the western and northern United States and into the East on Wednesday morning, more than 50 million Americans were under winter weather advisories. In some areas, the National Weather Service predicted winds of up to 60 miles per hour and snowfall of up to 2 feet (60 cm) during the day and into Thursday.

Around 17 inches (43 cm) of snow, winds that gusted up to 45 mph (72 kph), and temperatures that lingered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 C) punished people going about their daily lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bre Bethke, 37, a manager at M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, said after being pelted by the harsh weather each time she opened a drive-through window for a waiting customer, ‘It’s really cold, but people still want their coffee and eggs.’