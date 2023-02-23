Telangana medical student attempts suicide after senior’s ‘harassment’

After allegedly being harassed by one of her seniors, a male doctor, the first-year postgraduate student of a medical college allegedly made an attempt on her life on Wednesday at a state-run hospital in Telangana’s Warangal district, informed police.

The woman, who was employed by the hospital, was discovered unconscious by the staff and doctors and received initial care there, they said. They added that she is suspected of having turned to the act by giving herself an intravenous or oral dose of a drug.

Once her health took a serious turn, she was taken in to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, said the police. Her situation is supposedly getting better at the moment.

A case has been filed after the girl’s father complained to the police that an older student had harassed her daughter, Warangal Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath said to PTI by phone.

It was claimed that the woman’s senior, a second-year (MD) student in the medical college’s Department of Anesthesia, as well as a doctor, had been making remarks to demean and harass her.

The complaint also claimed that he made derogatory remarks about the woman in online chat rooms on an instant messaging service, leading her to decide to try suicide because she could no longer stand the harassment.

The medical college’s administration announced that a committee had been formed to look into the situation.

The senior police officer stated, ‘We are assuming it to be an attempted suicide and based on further inquiry the specific reasons will be known.’

The official continued, ‘If she recovers, the police will gather additional information and the next course of action would depend on that.’