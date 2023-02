Women’s T20 World Cup: India to face Australia in semi-final today: Possible playing XI

Cape Town: In cricket, Indian eves will face defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. The match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 6.30 pm (IST).

This will be India’s third straight appearance in the semi-final of a Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia beat India in the previousT20 World Cup final at home and more recently at Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year.

Semi-final Possible playing XI:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.