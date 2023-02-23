Zebronics launches new portable Bluetooth speaker in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based tech brand,Zebronics has launched a portable Bluetooth speaker called the ‘ZEB-Rocket 500’. The new device has been inspired by iconic DC characters- The Joker and Black Adam. The new speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs. 3199 and could be bought from the Amazon store.

The ZEB-Rocket 500 has a built-in battery along with powerful dual 7.62cm drivers supporting 20 Watts output power. It also has two built-in passive radiators that produce bass music. The speaker comes with RGB lights for enhancing party mode and for Karaoke, the speaker comes with a plug-in microphone into the 6.3mm jack.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce new captain

The speaker has a retro-styled knob for controlling volume and a rechargeable battery that can play up to 6 hours. It features a Type-C connector for charging. Connectivity options include wireless BT v-5.0, Aux, USB, and FM.