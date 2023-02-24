After missing his train in Ernakulam, Rajasthani man issues fake bomb threat on Rajdhani Express

After missing the train, a resident of Rajasthan was apprehended at Shoranur in the Palakkad district for making a fake bomb threat against the Rajdhani Express.

Around midnight on Thursday, a caller claiming to be anonymous informed the Thrissur railway control room that a bomb had been installed on the express going for Delhi.

By 12.50 am, the train had come to a stop at the following station, Shoranur. From Palakkad, the bomb and K9 squads were dispatched right away for a thorough examination.

A young person who had arrived at the railroad station by car was spotted boarding the train, which raised the suspicion of the Railway Protection Force. Ernakulam had reserved his ticket.

Jaisingh, the suspect, attempted to deceive the authorities when he was being questioned by claiming a relative of his had made the fictitious bomb threat. When his cell phone from the call was later discovered in his suitcase, he was forced to come clean.

Jaisingh told the RPF that he fabricated the fake bomb threat thinking the train would be stopped at Thrissur after he was unable to board at Ernakulam. He immediately boarded a bus, but when he got to Thrissur, he realised he had yet again missed the train. Afterwards, he hired an auto to take him to Shoranur, where he was able to catch the train but also encountered delays.

The officials were relieved to hear Jaisingh’s confession after searching the train for almost three hours without discovering any explosives. By 3 am, the train had left Shoranur.

Jaisingh, a merchant, was apprehended and remanded on Friday.