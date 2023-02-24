Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower for second day in a row in the Kerala market. In the last two days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 400 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,360 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,743 per 10 grams, up Rs 156 or 0.28%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 83 at Rs 65,642 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices rose on Friday as the US dollar weakened, though investor worries that recent economic data could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates capped gains. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,826.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,834.80.