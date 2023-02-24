‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider announces that his wife, producer Alicia Allain, has died

Actor John Schneider of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fame revealed on Tuesday that his wife, producer Alicia Allain, had passed away. On his social media accounts, the actor posted the devastating news along with the message, ‘My lovely Smile is pain free, thriving in her new body with Jesus.’

In this time of mourning, the actor requested privacy and said, ‘Please refrain from posing any queries. Please submit any photos you may have of us together that show our undeniable affection for one another. Finally, give those you love a warm hug and express your feelings. We’ve always done.’

In 2019, Schneider and Allain got married. She was a producer and an executive director. The cause of her death has not been made public although the couple has been quite open about Allain’s battle with cancer for the last few years.

An obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, Louisiana, clarified that Allain passed away surrounded by family at her home on Tuesday.