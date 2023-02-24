Eat chicken like this for weight loss

The finest chicken to choose if weight loss is your primary goal is skinless, boneless chicken breast. You may be surprised to learn that a 3-ounce portion of skinless, boneless chicken breast has just 140 calories, 26 grammes of protein, and 3 grammes of fat.

In addition to having little calories and fat, chicken breast has a lot of protein, which helps you feel fuller and satisfied for longer. Also, chicken breast is quite adaptable, making it simple to use it in recipes that call for grilling, baking, sautéing, roasting, etc.

You must stay away from specific varieties of chicken when dieting to lose weight. Parts like chicken wings, thighs, and drumsticks are very high in calories and fat, thus, making them a not-so-good option for weight loss. Apart from this, make sure that the chicken that you are eating is not deep fried or loaded with sauces, as this increases the calorie count.

Make sure you do not follow a lopsided diet that comprises just protein. A well-balanced diet is essential for weight loss. Always pair up the protein with some kind of carbohydrates and a portion of veggies.