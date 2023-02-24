Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market on Friday. The strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.67 against the US dollar. It then fell to 82.73, registering a decline of 9 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.64 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 104.55. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,417.24 crore.