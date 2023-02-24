Former American film producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison over assault of an Italian model

After a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of raping and assaulting an Italian actress and model in 2013, the former American film producer was given a 16-year prison term. On February 24, a court in Los Angeles passed judgement on him. In February 2013, while the city was hosting a film festival, he attacked the actress in a hotel room.

Since the late 1970s, more than 80 people have accused Weinstein of rape and other wrongdoing. The 70-year-old has already completed a 23-year prison term for a separate New York case.

The disgraced Hollywood star told the court, ‘Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it’. Before Thursday’s hearing, Weinstein maintained that the entire case was a ‘set-up’ against him by the victim. The name of the victim was kept as Jane Doe 1 to protect her anonymity while speaking in court before the sentence was read.

She recounted her trauma and how she endured for ‘many years’ since the assault.

‘Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman,’ she said. ‘Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage.’