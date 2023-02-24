Gulf country opens airspace for all airlines

Muscat: Oman has opened its airspace for all airlines. The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman announced this. As per the announcement, the airspace of Oman will be open to all airlines that meet the authority’s requirements for overflying.

‘As part of the Sultanate of Oman’s continuous efforts to fulfil its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying,’ the CAA wrote on Twitter.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked Ruler of Oman Sultan Haitham for the decision, which will allow airlines to offer shorter routes to Asia.