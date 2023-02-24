DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Indian Railways revises timetable of this Vande Bharat Express

Feb 24, 2023, 09:19 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has revised the timetable of Devi Katra Vande Bharat  Express train.  The Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Delhi for Katra at 6 am and will arrive at 2 pm. It will stop at  Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi railway stations. The top speed of this train is 130 km/h.

Here is the revised fare list for Vande Bharat Express Train:

From New Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra station, an AC chair costs Rs 1,545. This includes the base ticket of Rs. 1,039, catering fees of Rs. 364, GST of Rs. 57, and reservation fees of Rs. 40.  The executive chair car train will  cost Rs 3,055. This includes the base ticket of Rs. 2,375, catering fees of Rs. 419, GST of Rs. 126, and reservation fees of Rs. 60.  The train will operate on six days a week except for Tuesday.

