Kerala protests are being carried out by the BJP: Minister Riyas

Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the BJP was behind the Congress’ protests against the state budget and the petroleum cess imposed by the state government.

The minister, who is also Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law, claimed in a Facebook post that the UDF leadership is pretending to be blind about the Central government’s neglect of Keralans as a whole even though it is evident in the central budget.

Riyas wrote, ‘It has to be assumed that those who obtain unwarranted favours and help from the Central government are the sponsors of the UDF movement in Kerala.’ He continued, ‘The Congress leadership cannot escape the accountability of using party members as puppets to aid the BJP.’

‘The Central government’s policies and its stance against Kerala are kept from the public’s view by Congress’ rhetorical attacks on the Kerala government that are based on unfounded claims. The BJP and the Union government might be seen smiling behind the Congress’ uproar by the state’s citizens’ He composed.