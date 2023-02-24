Life Mission corruption: ED to inquire CM’s additional private secretary

C. M. Ravindran, the Chief Minister’s additional private secretary, has been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Life Mission corruption investigation.

The central organisation has been told to show up at its Kochi headquarters on Monday.

M. Sivasankar, a former chief minister’s principal secretary, is being questioned by the ED in this matter.

Based on WhatsApp conversations with Swapna Suresh, who is accused of smuggling gold, Sivasankar was detained. In the talks, Ravindran was mentioned.

The validity of these exchanges has not been confirmed by the ED. In relation to the gold smuggling case, the agency had questioned Ravindran.

In one of the discussions, Sivasankar was seen proposing that Swapna get in touch with Ravindran and detailing how to create the Life Mission project’s memorandum of understanding.