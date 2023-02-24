Medical student in Telangana attempts suicide after being bullied by senior

On Friday, a second-year postgraduate medical student was arrested in connection with a female junior’s alleged suicide attempt. In Telangana’s Warangal district, the woman, named Preethi, allegedly tried to kill herself after being harassed by the accused, Saif.

Preethi, a first-year postgraduate medical student, is currently receiving treatment at the publicly funded Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences and is in a critical condition.

Preethi’s father, Narender, filed a complaint, alleging that a senior was harassing his daughter.

‘I received a call saying my daughter was unconscious. Three days we have been here, she is receiving treatment, but the doctors aren’t saying anything conclusive. Had the principal of her college taken proper action in the first place, my daughter wouldn’t be in this position. I do not have any faith that she will wake up, nor do I have hope. I did everything for my child, and yet I couldn’t save her. I couldn’t do anything to stop this,’ Preethi’s father said.

Saif is a doctor who is a second-year student in the medical college’s anaesthesia department. He has been charged with making remarks meant to harass and denigrate Preethi.

Preethi allegedly attempted suicide in response to ongoing harassment after Saif allegedly posted comments about her on an instant messaging service.

Preethi was found unconscious by the staff and medical professionals, and when her condition worsened, she was transferred to NIMS.

After the incident, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went to NIMS to find out how the student was doing.

T Harish Rao, the state’s minister of health, added that the Telangana government would investigate the incident thoroughly and take action against those responsible.