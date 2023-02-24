Missed call helps to solve 11-year-old girl’s murder case in Delhi

New Delhi: The shocking murder of an 11-year-old girl in Delhi’s Nangloi area has been solved after her mother received a missed call from an unknown number on the day of her disappearance.

The girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed on February 9, went missing after leaving home for school that morning. Her mother received the missed call at around 11.50 am that day, and when she called back, the number was switched off. The family contacted the police, and 12 days later, a 21-year-old man identified as Rohit alias Vinod was arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim’s parents had reported her missing on the day of her disappearance, and the police launched an investigation into the case. A complaint was lodged, suspecting that their daughter was kidnapped, and a case was filed on February 10. During the investigation, the police tracked down the mobile number through electronic surveillance and conducted raids in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The accused was caught on February 21, and during questioning, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he killed the girl on February 9 and dumped her body near Ghevra Mor. The police recovered the decomposed body of the girl from Mundka village.

The victim’s mother stated that her daughter left for school at around 7:30 am that day and had gone by bus. When she did not return home till evening, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint. The girl was the only sister among four brothers, and everyone in the house loved her very much, her mother said.

The accused took the police team to the spot where he had dumped the body, and a forensic team were called to examine the scene. The body was sent for a postmortem examination, and the accused was produced in court and sent for police remand for further questioning. According to senior officials with the police, the exact motive for the killing is yet to emerge. A postmortem report will confirm if there was any sexual assault on the girl. Further proceedings into the case are ongoing.