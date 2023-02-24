Nokia launches new entry-level smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Nokia has launched its nee entry-level smartphone named ‘Nokia C02’. Pricing for the Nokia C02 and availability are yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce these details soon as the handset has already been listed on the company’s website. The device will be sold in Charcoal Gray and Dark Cyan colours in a single 2GB+32GB storage configuration. It is expected to go on sale via Nokia.com and other partner retail stores.

The Nokia C02 runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by an unspecified quad-core SoC paired with 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a microSD card slot. It sports a 5.45-inch LCD display with FWVGA+ (480 x 854 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and packs a 3,000 mAh battery with 5Q charging support. The handset features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera features portrait mode, time-lapse, beautification support, and an LED flash. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.