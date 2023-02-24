Oman Air announces flights to these Indian cities

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has decided to expand its network. The summer schedule of Oman Air for this year has revealed this. The air carrier will operate flights to 4 destinations including 2 Indian cities. It will also increase frequency of flights to some other destinations.

The airline will operate flights to Chittagong, Maldives, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram. Oman Air will operate 4-weekly flights from Muscat to Chittagong (from March end); 4-weekly flights from Muscat to Maldives (from June end); 12-weekly flights from Muscat to Lucknow and 5-weekly flights between Muscat and Thiruvananthapuram (from August).

The air carrier will increase its flight services to some other destinations in this summer. It will operate daily flights to Phuket (from March end),double-daily flights to Mumbai (from March end), daily flights to Moscow (from March end), double-daily flights to Kuwait (from June), 10-weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur (from June),double-daily flights to Chennai (from March end), 6-weekly flights to Paris (from March end), 5-daily flights to Salalah (from July), double-daily flights to Cochin (from March end), daily flights to Trabzon (from March end), double-daily flights to Kozhikode (from March end), double-daily flights to Istanbul (from June) and double-daily flights to Hyderabad (from March end).