Paris Hilton welcomes her first baby; reveals that she had an abortion back when she was in her 20s

Paris Hilton recently became a mother with husband Carter Reum. She admitted that she had an abortion while she was in her 20s as she welcomed her first child. Paris Hilton acknowledged that there was ‘so much shame around it’ but that it is ‘vital’ to speak out in favour of body autonomy.

She made this confession during a cover interview with a magazine.

Paris explained her current state of mind by stating, ‘This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame surrounding that. I was a child and unprepared for that.’

Speaking in support of the ongoing fight for women’s reproductive freedom, Paris added, ‘There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that? It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.’