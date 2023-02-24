Private bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits

Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. After this revision, both senior citizens and general depositors can earn up to 7.15% interest on bulk fixed deposits.

Here are the new rates:

Tenure General Senior Citizen

7 days to 14 days 4.75% 4.75%

15 days to 29 days 4.75% 4.75%

30 days to 45 days 5.50% 5.50%

46 days to 60 days 5.75% 5.75%

61 days to 90 days 6.00% 6.00%

91 days to 120 days 6.50% 6.50%

121 days to 150 days 6.50% 6.50%

151 days to 184 days 6.50% 6.50%

185 days to 210 days 6.65% 6.65%

211 days to 270 days 6.65% 6.65%

271 days to 289 days 6.75% 6.75%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 6.75%

1 year to 389 days 7.15% 7.15%

390 days to < 15 months 7.15% 7.15%

15 months to < 18 months 7.15% 7.15%

18 months to 2 years 7.15% 7.15%

2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.00%

3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75% 6.75%

5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75% 6.75%