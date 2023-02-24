DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Private bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits

Feb 24, 2023, 08:46 pm IST

Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. After this revision, both senior citizens and general depositors can earn up to 7.15% interest on bulk fixed deposits.

Here are the new rates:

Tenure                          General                    Senior Citizen

7 days to 14 days        4.75%                4.75%

15 days to 29 days      4.75%                 4.75%

30 days to 45 days      5.50%                  5.50%

46 days to 60 days      5.75%                 5.75%

61 days to 90 days      6.00%                 6.00%

91 days to 120 days    6.50%                  6.50%

121 days to 150 days  6.50%                 6.50%

151 days to 184 days  6.50%                  6.50%

185 days to 210 days  6.65%            6.65%

211 days to 270 days  6.65%             6.65%

271 days to 289 days    6.75%                       6.75%

290 days to less than 1 year   6.75%  6.75%

1 year to 389 days      7.15%                7.15%

390 days to < 15 months         7.15%  7.15%

15 months to < 18 months      7.15%    7.15%

18 months to 2 years            7.15%          7.15%

2 years 1 day to 3 years          7.00%     7.00%

3 years 1 day to 5 years          6.75%     6.75%

5 years 1 day to 10 years        6.75%  6.75%

 

 

 

