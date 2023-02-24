Sivasankar remanded; ED will not seek additional custody in Life Mission corruption

After the end of his incarceration period in the corruption case involving the Life Mission housing project, a special court remanded former principal secretary M Sivasankar on Friday. Sivasankar was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine days, but no further time was requested.

Sivasankar has in the interim requested his bail. On February 14, at 11:45 p.m., he was taken into custody after spending three days being questioned.

This was Sivasankar’s third detention by a federal agency in a case involving the gold smuggling event involving diplomatic baggage.

On January 31, Sivasankar left his position. He was detained by the ED on the grounds that they believed he was involved in the black money transactions related to the cases involving the corruption at Life Mission, the smuggling of gold, and the smuggling of dollars.

In accordance with the 2010 Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), the CBI also listed Sivasankar as an accused.

Only the National Investigation Agency did not name Sivasankar as a suspect among the central agencies that looked into the gold smuggling issue.